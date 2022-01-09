European security is discussed by the EU’s top diplomat and NATO’s top general.

The EU’s top diplomat and NATO’s top general discuss European security.

Josep Borrell and Jens Stoltenberg discuss Russia’s military buildup as well as the upcoming NATO-Russia Council meeting.

BEIJING

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, spoke by phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday, ahead of his visit to Ukraine, according to the EU diplomatic service.

Borrell and Stoltenberg talked about Russia’s military buildup in and around Ukraine, as well as Moscow’s two draft treaties for a European security arrangement.

According to the EU statement, Borrell reaffirmed the EU’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, while also emphasizing the need for Russia to de-escalate and respect the Minsk agreements aimed at resolving the eastern Ukraine conflict.

He “underlined that any discussion on security in Europe should build on and strengthen OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) and UN commitments and obligations,” according to the document, referring to the upcoming NATO-Russia Council meeting.

On January 1st,

Borrell will travel to Ukraine from April 4-6 to show his support for Kyiv in the face of the Russian threat.

Before meeting with Ukrainian officials, the EU official will travel to eastern Ukraine and the line of contact.

The visit comes ahead of a series of important diplomatic events between Russia and its international partners.

On January 1st,

On September 9-10, delegations from the United States and Russia will meet in Geneva, led by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

January 1st,

For the first time since NATO suspended all practical cooperation with Moscow in 2014 due to Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, the NATO-Russia Council will meet on December 12th.

January 1st,

13, Russian officials will meet with OSCE representatives.

Last year, Russia’s continued military buildup in and around Ukraine resulted in high tensions between Russia and NATO and EU members.

Last month, Russia proposed two draft agreements to the US and NATO on European security guarantees in an effort to normalize relations.