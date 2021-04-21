European Super League already showing cracks

ISTANBUL

Plans for a European Super League began to collapse two days after being announced as English football clubs Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham announced late Tuesday they were pulling out.

Manchester City

“Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League,” the City said in a statement.

Liverpool

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued,” the Merseyside club announced. “In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions.”

Manchester United

“Manchester United will not be participating in the European Super League. We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders. We remain committed to working with others across the football community to come up with sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges facing the game,” the club announced.

In another club announcement, Manchester United said executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward would step down from his role at the end of 2021.

Woodward joined United in 2005 and became executive vice-chairman in 2012.

Arsenal

“As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days, we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake, and we apologise for it,” Arsenal shared a tweet, including “an open letter” to its fans.

Chelsea

Another Premier League side, Chelsea, also began the withdrawal process from the Super League.

“Having joined the group late last week, we have now had time to consider the matter fully and have decided that our continued participation in these plans would not be in the best interests of the Club, our supporters or the wider football community,” it said.

Tottenham Hotspur

“We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL),” the English club said on Twitter.

“We regret the anxiety and upset caused by the ESL proposal. We felt it was important that our club participated in the development of a possible new structure that sought to better ensure financial fair play and financial sustainability whilst delivering significantly increased support for the wider football pyramid,” Tottenham’s Chairman Daniel Levy said.

“We believe that we should never stand still and that the sport should constantly review competitions and governance to ensure the game we all love continues to evolve and excite fans around the world.”

“We should like to thank all those supporters who presented their considered opinions.”

Before City’s announcement, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the clubs’ decision to leave.

“The decision by Chelsea and Manchester City is – if confirmed – absolutely the right one, and I commend them for it,” he said on Twitter. “I hope the other clubs involved in the European Super League will follow their lead.”

Italian Serie A’s Juventus, Milan and Inter Milan, Spanish LaLiga’s Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have yet to leave the organization and release any statement for their future plans on the project following the departure of the English clubs.

European Super League

On late Sunday, English football powerhouses Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, along with Italy’s Juventus, Milan and Inter and Spanish teams Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid released a joint statement to declare that they had decided to establish the European Super League.

In the statement, the founding clubs also set the format of the annual tournament.

Both FIFA and UEFA heavily criticized their decision.

Aleksander Ceferin, the head of UEFA, European football’s governing body, said the players of the teams who will play in the Super League could not represent their nations in the FIFA World Cup and European football championships.

In a speech on Tuesday, Ceferin said: “At this point, I would like to address the owners of some English clubs. Gentlemen, you made a huge mistake.”

“Some will say it is greed, others [will say]disdain arrogance, flippancy, or complete ignorance of England’s football culture. But actually, it does not matter,” Ceferin said and adding that the clubs have time to correct their mistake.

“What matters is that there is still time to change your mind. Everyone makes mistakes.”

“Selfishness is replacing solidarity. Money has become more important than glory, greed more important than loyalty, and dividends more important than passion,” he said.