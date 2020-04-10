Europeans agree on plan to support more than 500 billion euros

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a meeting of the Eurogroup from his Paris office on April 9. LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

Finally, the meeting of finance ministers of the European Union (EU) – which was held by videoconference Thursday, April 9 – lasted only forty-five minutes and resulted in an agreement on the economic response to the coronavirus crisis. On April 7, the same had discussed for sixteen hours, without success. “The meeting ended with the applause of the ministers”announced on Twitter the spokesman for Mario Centeno, the president of the Eurogroup (which brings together the finance ministers of the euro zone).

Thursday’s meeting was preceded by negotiations at all levels. It started more than four hours late to allow time for the financiers of five countries – France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands – and Mario Centeno to find a compromise. In the morning, the heads of state had cleared the ground; French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had both spoken to their Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte, whose positions had so far prevented any progress.

Europeans finally agreed to spend up to 540 billion euros on the economic ravages of the coronavirus. “This is a great day for European solidarity”, said German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, when his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire judged it to be“A massive plan”. The heads of state and government are expected to meet soon to endorse it.

This plan has three components. The first, the most consensual, goes through the European Investment Bank (EIB) and is aimed at businesses. Thanks to guarantees of 25 billion euros from European countries, the EIB will be able to grant up to 200 billion euros in new business loans.

Unprecedented recession looms

The second part of this plan – which was not immediately unanimous – meets the needs of aid from EU member states to finance exploding partial unemployment. Before the crisis, eighteen countries, including France and Germany, had such a mechanism. Since then, everyone has started to do so, hoping to limit layoffs, protect purchasing power and ensure that businesses are able to get back to work after containment is complete.

In this context, on Thursday evening, the Twenty-Seven pledged to provide, there too, 25 billion euros in guarantees to the European Commission, which will then be able to raise 100 billion on the markets to finance this initiative. An initiative which the Netherlands insisted on being temporary.