Europe’s New Year’s Eve celebrations have been shortened due to the coronavirus.

Europe’s New Year celebrations have been shortened due to the coronavirus.

Celebrations were overshadowed by the spread of a new omicron variant.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus was reintroduced in Europe on Saturday, resulting in new restrictions against its spread.

Residents in Europe had to make do with watching live performances and firework shows on television because large-scale outdoor events with participants were not possible.

Celebrations at Germany’s Brandenburg Gate, a symbolic location where over 100,000 people gather every year to mark the end of the year, were canceled for the second year in a row.

The public broadcaster ZDF hosted a televised concert.

Due to the spread of the variant, Germany has banned fireworks and has begun to reintroduce contact restrictions.

As part of the restrictions, the Dutch government has prohibited the sale of fireworks and entertainment shows.

Those who couldn’t get their hands on fireworks in the Netherlands bought them in neighboring countries like Belgium.

Despite police efforts to prevent illegal fireworks from entering the country, they were set off all over the place.

Fireworks shows were held without regard for social distance in Sweden, which uses a “herd immunity” strategy to combat COVID-19.

Hundreds of people attended a rally in central Stockholm, with dozens of police and ambulance vehicles on standby in case of injuries.

The audience did not wear masks to watch the show.

The pandemic also cast a pall over celebrations in the United Kingdom, with events in Trafalgar Square in London being canceled and entry denied.

However, fireworks were launched around the Thames River, which were initially prohibited but later permitted.

The UK reported nearly 190,000 cases and 203 deaths due to the virus on the last day of the year.

According to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, vaccinations have put the country in a much better position than last year.

*Ali Murat Alhas is the author of this piece.