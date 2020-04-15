Europol obstructs face mask rip-off worth millions

THE HAGUE, Netherlands

European law enforcement firm Europol stated Tuesday that it had handicapped an effort to cheat German health and wellness authorities by selling them countless euros well worth of non-existent face masks amidst the unique coronavirus pandemic. Europol said in a statement that 2 business were gotten by the German federal government last month to purchase face masks valued at 15 million euros ($16.4 million).

The firms, based in Hamburg and Zurich, connected with a provider company signed up in Spain to buy a total of 10 million clinical masks.

When the sale failed to materialize, both firms were referred to a supplier in Ireland that stated he would certainly connect them with a supplier in the Netherlands.

A preliminary offer was struck, with both business paying 1.5 million euros ($1.65 million) for 1.5 million masks.

The companies scheduled 52 trucks to transport the masks along with an authorities companion to guarantee their safety.

Just prior to the scheduled shipment, the tricksters demanded an extra 880,000 euros ($966,000) “to safeguard the goods.”

Irish security authorities blocked the preliminary payment and their equivalents in the Netherlands jailed 2 suspects linked to the company.

In a just recently issued record, Europol called on people to be on guard against those looking for to make use of the coronavirus crisis.

* Writing by Ali Murat Alhas