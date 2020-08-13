Eurostar Says WiFi Only Worked for the Expensive Seats, Because Corona

Covid-19 has caused lots of very legitimate problems across numerous industries, but we’re not convinced Eurostar’s decision to only offer WiFi to higher-paying customers is one of them.

Customer Toby Leonard tweeted to ask why, exactly, the pandemic meant they could only bring back WiFi for Premier passengers, and the company responded with essentially “because corona” which didn’t answer anything.

Leonard has not, at the time of writing, received a response to the latter tweet.

We suspect rather than the virus being the actual problem, removing WiFi from standard passengers was a cost-cutting measure as a result of the disruption caused by coronavirus. That’s fair enough, lots of industries are having to cut back to cope with the vast decreases in income the pandemic has caused. But saying “we can’t do WiFi in this carriage because of corona, but it’s fine in the expensive ones” is justifiably quite a vexing thing to hear for paying customers.

An unusually snarky BBC said a Eurostar spokesperson “did not explain how Covid-19 had affected providing wi-fi from a track-side network to standard seats.”

However, the company says it has now restored WiFi throughout all classes, and apparently those pesky virus particles haven’t stopped it being free. Lovely. [BBC]