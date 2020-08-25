Eurostar to resume direct UK-Amsterdam trains despite FCO advice against travel

Eurostar is resuming its direct Amsterdam-London trains, despite the FCO currently advising Brits against all non-essential travel to The Netherlands.

The high-speed rail service has said that it will be re-starting direct services from the 26th October. This will also include the direct services from Rotterdam.

Trains from London to Amsterdam resumed earlier this summer.

Fares will be from £40 each way, with tickets on sale on the Eurostar website from the 1st September, for travel dates until February 2021.

Of course the coronavirus pandemic means the nature of travel can be volatile, so the company is giving passengers the option to exchange their tickets for free up to 14 days before departure.

This applies only to bookings made until the 31st December, but will be valid for any dates of travel.

Amids the pandemic, Eurostar has introduced a series of new hygiene measures.

This includes deep cleaning trains before every journey, and cleaning teams on board regularly disinfecting high contact areas.

All travellers will need to wear a face mask/covering on board the trains and in stations.

To help with social distancing, the company has also unveiled a new seat map to ensure travellers are seated at a safe distance apart.

The FCO announced earlier this month that it was changing advice for The Netherlands to all but essential travel, following fears of rising numbers of coronavirus cases. The country was part of a wider list which also included France and Malta.

Travel advice is being constantly reviewed during the pandemic and is subject to change.

At the time of writing, the FCO currently advises against all non-essential travel to The Netherlands. You should check the latest FCO Netherlands advice for more information.

It’s worth noting that if you travel against the FCO advice, your travel insurance is likely to be invalidated.