Eurovision organizers reviewing options amid…

AMSTERDAM, March 6 – A co-organizer of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam said on Friday it was reviewing its options in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman for Dutch broadcaster NPO said organizers would follow the advice of health authorities in deciding what form the event, due to be held from May 12-16, would take. Eurovision normally attracts a live audience of tens of thousands and a TV one of close to 200 million.

Public gatherings have so far not been restricted in the Netherlands. Vormer gave no details of what alternative plans might be. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by John Stonestreet)