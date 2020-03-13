EU’s Hogan cancels trip to U.S., Canada over…

WASHINGTON, March 11 – The European Union’s top trade official has cancelled his plans to visit Canada and the United States next week amid escalating concerns about the fast-spreading coronavirus, two EU officials said on Wednesday.

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan had been slated to give two speeches in Washington and meet in Ottawa, Canada, with 12 other members of the World Trade Organization who are trying to work out plans to reform the Geneva-based trade body.

