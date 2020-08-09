Eva Green Sued For Allegedly Derailing $5M Sci-Fi Thriller ‘A Patriot’

Eva Green is being sued for allegedly killing off “A Patriot,” a $5 million sci-fi thriller movie that was abandoned after she walked away from the project.

White Lantern (Britannica) Ltd sued Green in London’s High Court, claiming the Bond girl made several unnecessary demands that derailed the project before she abandoned it, Evening Standard reported.

“Ms. Green engaged in a course of conduct that demonstrated that she had no intention and/or desire to complete the production of the film. [Her] demands were unreasonable. … [They] created significant distraction, delay and additional costs to White Lantern’s management and their progress of soft and hard pre-production,” Max Mallin, White Lantern’s attorney, alleged.

The film company said that Green wanted to hire line producer Paul Sarony for the project, claiming “the ship will sink” if he was not on board. His credits include “Vampire Academy” and “The Lovebirds.”

However, White Lantern disagreed, explaining that Sarony would be “incredibly expensive” and largely redundant on set.

The production company further claimed that Green wanted to get visual effects supervisor George Zwier, whose portfolio includes “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “Artemis Fowl.” The “Penny Dreadful” actress also wanted to hire her own team of personal assistants because they “cannot work for less and I cannot work without them.”

They were set to film for seven weeks in Dublin, Ireland in August, but the shooting was delayed twice. Production was switched to Black Hangar Studios in England before they decide to just cancel it.

Meanwhile, Green, who was also an executive producer on the project, started her own legal battle against White Lantern last month. The “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” star said she had a “pay or play” agreement and that the production owes her a $1.04 million fee even after the project was abandoned. She also demands that the film company pay her legal fees.

The Exchange, who had sales rights for Green’s “A Patriot,” was very enthusiastic about the movie when it announced the film two years ago.

“We are very excited to bring this commercial sci-fi thriller to market,” Brian O’Shea of the Exchange said in 2018. “With great talent attached to this powerful storyline, ‘A Patriot’ will surely garner global theatrical distribution.”