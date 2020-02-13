Evacuation of crashed Indonesian army chopper hampered by bad weather

JAKARTA, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Unfavorable weather condition and a poor geographical condition have hindered the removal of the victims and wreckage of an Indonesian army chopper that went down last year in the country’s remote Papua province, a senior military officer said on Wednesday.

The Military Commander for Abepura district Colonel Binsar Sianifar stressed that it is essential all the debris and the bodies of the victims be removed from the scene as they will be badly needed for investigation on the cause of the fatal accident.

The MI-17 Helicopter with 12 people on board crashed into a side of Mount Mandala in Pengunungan Bintang regency’s district of Oksob on June 28 last year.

The army helicopter heading to an airport in Jayapura had a communication failure after taking off from Oksibil airport in the province.

A search for the aircraft had been carried out after the aircraft lost communication with the air traffic control, but failed and transiently terminated. On Monday, the debris was recovered by the Indonesian military.

“Hopefully tomorrow (Thursday) or a day after (Friday), if the weather condition is favorable, the evacuation will be able to undertake,” the commander said.

“The mission will insist on looking for the victims and debris which can help uncover the cause of the crash,” Sianifar said.

The colonel admitted the weather in the accident site has frequently changed, hindering the movement of the rescuers.

“Hopefully, tomorrow, the weather will be clear, at least for two hours, so that we will have an opportunity to dispatch soldiers,” he said.

Besides, the colonel said, the position of the wreckage is on a steep terrain, which makes it difficult for the rescuers to reach them.

The poor geographical condition and weather are believed to be the causes of the frequent plane and helicopter crashes in Papua province in recent years.