Even after the shopper claims it is not his car, an Aldi employee orders him to move it for ’15 minutes.’

ALDI has been chastised after a video emerged of one of its employees demanding that a customer move a car that wasn’t his for “15 minutes.”

The revolting footage was captured by a bystander outside the Yorkshire store’s front entrance on November 19.

The supermarket behemoth has since apologized for the “mistake” that occurred at their Bridlington location.

The video depicts a portion of the staff member’s amusing conversation with the shopper.

After the worker repeatedly asks him to move the silver car, the man assures her that it is not his in the video.

“Why haven’t you got a key for it?” the Aldi employee inquires, before going on to inquire about the car’s owner.

“How should I know?” says the man, laughing.

The shopper was reportedly harassed for over 15 minutes to move the car, according to eyewitnesses.

At the end of the video, the man walks over to his own car to move it, as requested by the staff member.

“We apologise to the customer for any inconvenience caused by this misunderstanding,” an Aldi spokeswoman told the Mail Online.

The hilarious exchange’s video has since gone viral, garnering over 5,000 views on social media.

The majority of the comments on the video are in favor of the shopper, with one commenter claiming that he deserved a “£100 Aldi voucher for the stupid staff rant.”

“Wow, he did well bless him, that would not have been my reaction,” said another.

“There was no need at all, and even after she realized it wasn’t his car, she insisted he move his car even though it was clearly not the car she wanted moving in the first place.”

“Does anyone want to take a customer service course?”

Lauren Toft, the woman who filmed the video, told Hull Live that the staff member did not apologize to the man, instead “mouthing at him to move the car.”

We reached out to Aldi for a response.

