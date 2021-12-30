Even if it doesn’t feel like it right now, 2021 was the year science triumphed.

Covid’s year was 2020.

The year of the vaccine was 2021.

Even now, we consider ourselves extremely fortunate to be able to say that.

The year 2021 can be discarded.

As it was last year, that is our standard assessment of the year.

We lost people we cared about.

We were put on lockdown, and just as things seemed to be returning to normal, Omicron appeared, bringing with it a new wave of infection, anxiety, and danger. It was horrible.

But there’s more to 2021 than meets the eye.

It’s all about scientific achievement.

We now have a vaccine thanks to scientific advancements.

It’s possible that it didn’t solve everything.

Large swaths of Western society refuse to accept it, and the developing world continues to struggle to gain access.

But life would be immeasurably worse if it weren’t for that vaccine.

Some have attempted to simplify this story in order to fit it into their own narrow political narratives.

Boris Johnson credited the vaccine to “capitalist energy.”

Left-wing MPs such as Richard Burgon ignored the private sector, focusing solely on how “massive public funding” was to blame.

In reality, the development of a vaccine was the result of collaboration between the public sector, the private sector, and civil society, each contributing to their own strengths while addressing the weaknesses of the others.

It was the result of individual scientific brilliance, backed up by massive engineering triumphs.

In a nutshell, it was a tale of humanity at its absolute peak: a demonstration of what we can achieve when we put our minds to it.

The shots that have been injected into our upper arms are among the most ingenious inventions in biological medicine history.

Pfizer and Moderna use the messenger RNA model, in which mRNA acts as a courier, carrying instructions from DNA to cells.

Scientists like Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman have been researching whether they can intervene in that process and give it new instructions for years.

They knew exactly what to do when the pandemic struck.

The virus has a spike protein that it uses to inject itself into cells in the same way that a hypodermic needle would.

In an mRNA vaccine, they included instructions for creating a spike.

It was the cells who made it.

It was recognized by the immune system, which produced antibodies in response.

In addition.

