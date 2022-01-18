Even if MPs can suspend judgment, polls show that many people do not trust Boris Johnson’s account of No 10 parties.

Even if MPs can suspend judgment, polls show that many people don’t trust Boris Johnson’s account of No 10 parties.

Many Conservative MPs are now facing the unsettling prospect of having their political careers cut short.

The Prime Minister’s claim that Dominic Cummings warned him about the wisdom of holding the now-infamous Downing Street party that Mr Johnson attended in May 2020 has given “Partygate” new life.

The question of whether or not the Prime Minister has been truthful in his account of what happened may now be the determining factor in his political future.

The problem is that, while Conservative MPs and many Tory activists are willing to wait until Sue Gray’s report on the various “gatherings” that allegedly occurred during lockdown is released, the general public is not.

And, as has been the case since the story broke last month, many people have decided they don’t believe the Prime Minister’s version of events.

According to Opinium, 64% believe the Prime Minister is lying about the May 2020 party.

Almost exactly the same proportion (63%) said the same thing about the alleged December 2020 party that was at the center of the first round of Partygate stories before Christmas.

Moreover, half of those who voted Conservative in 2019 agree with this viewpoint.

Meanwhile, according to YouGov, 70% of all voters – including 52% of Conservative voters in 2019 – believe the Prime Minister’s repeated claim that he was attending a “work event” in May 2020 is “not an honest account.”

More broadly, 80% of all voters and 71% of Conservative supporters believe the Prime Minister has been dishonest in answering questions about various party allegations during the lockdown.

It will be difficult to turn around these figures.

Voters were never persuaded by ministers that Dominic Cummings’ trip to Barnard Castle in April 2020 was within the lockdown rules, fueled by outrage at what appeared to happen while they followed the letter of the law.

When the first round of allegations surfaced last month, many voters formed a negative impression of Partygate, despite ministers’ best efforts to persuade them otherwise.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

The polls show many don’t trust Boris Johnson’s account of No 10 parties, even if MPs can suspend judgement