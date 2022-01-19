Even if talks fail, Russia claims it has no plans to invade Ukraine.

Sergey Ryabkov, Deputy Foreign Minister, claims that a large-scale war in Europe is unlikely.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Russia has no intention of invading Ukraine, even if talks on security guarantees with the US and NATO fail.

Ryabkov stated at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow that there is no risk of a large-scale war in Europe, and accused the US of spreading false information that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine.

“I do not believe that a large-scale war is about to break out in Europe or elsewhere.”

We do not want or intend to take any aggressive actions.

“We will not attack, strike, or ‘invade’ Ukraine,” he stated.

According to Ryabkov, the security situation in Europe has deteriorated as a result of the United States and NATO’s use of Ukraine as a tool to exert pressure on Russia.

He said Moscow had offered the West “a realistic way out of the situation” and had made its proposals public so that “everyone interested” knows what is being discussed and to what extent Russia is dissatisfied with “everything that has been happening for a long time.”

“We’d prefer to reach a mutual understanding and an agreement with the Americans first.”

“We believe that involving a large number of countries in this process is counterproductive,” Ryabkov said.

He emphasized that achieving legally binding guarantees that Georgia and Ukraine will not join NATO is Russia’s top priority in talks with the US and NATO.

“The well-known Bucharest summit formula,” he said, “that Ukraine and Georgia will become NATO members, should be excluded, and replaced by the understanding that this will never happen.”

We are willing to consider this option if the US makes a unilateral, legally binding commitment that it will never vote for Ukraine and other countries to join NATO, he said, adding that this “would be an easier path for the US” if it had “enough political will.”

Ryabkov then demanded that the West stop supplying Ukraine with arms and military aid, including sending military instructors, developing and developing.

Short summary of Infosurhoy