Even though Covid powers have expired, police could issue a fine for No 10 BYOB garden drinks.

Even though Covid powers are no longer in effect, the police may issue a fine for No 10 BYOB garden drinks.

While police officers no longer have the authority to target large groups of people during Covid lockdowns, they can still fine people who break the rules after the fact.

Despite the fact that temporary powers to crack down on illegal gatherings have expired, police may issue retrospective fines to those who were confirmed to have attended the alleged Downing Street “bring your own booze” party.

According to reports, the Metropolitan Police is looking into an incident that occurred on May 20, 2020, during the first lockdown, “relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations.”

While it has yet to announce whether it will pursue legal action, I understand that if enough evidence is discovered, fines could be imposed on attendees.

Though the powers restricting outdoor gatherings are no longer in effect – they expired on July 19, 2021, known as “Freedom Day” – a provision in the regulations allows for fines to be imposed on those who broke the rules while they were still in effect.

However, it is understood that potential fines for the No 10 drinks party would be contingent on officers discovering or receiving substantial evidence that the party took place, as well as the ability to identify those who attended.

Forces are likely to weigh the proportionality of devoting resources to investigating such Covid violations when considering retrospective legal action.

According to sources, more than 30 people attended the drinks reception in the Prime Minister’s garden in May 2020, while a leaked email obtained by ITV News shows that over 100 people were invited.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson have been accused of attending, with Mr Johnson’s advisors, speechwriters, and door staff also believed to have been invited.

In England at the time, the public was only allowed to meet with one person from another household outside.

Police could fine those who violated Covid restrictions £100 for the first offense, increasing to £3,200 for subsequent offenses.

Fixed penalty notices of £10,000 were introduced three months later, in August 2020, for those who facilitated or organized any unlawful gathering of 30 people.

Until the majority of coronavirus restrictions were lifted on July 19, police.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Downing Street party: Police could issue fine for No 10 BYOB garden drinks even though Covid powers have ended