Even when oppressors are on our side, Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s death should serve as a reminder to us to stand up to them.

The death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu should serve as a reminder to us all to stand up to oppressors, even when they are on our side.

His message is especially important at a time when many activists and leaders are picking and choosing which human rights issues to support.

Desmond Tutu was never a figure I paid much attention to until we both graduated from Aberdeen University in July 1984.

My history and politics grades were mediocre, the result of four years of mediocre coursework.

His was an honorary doctorate of divinity, one of dozens he received in recognition of his charismatic campaigning against apartheid’s inhumanity in his blighted country.

As I began my career as a journalist three months later, he was awarded something far more significant: the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in “the struggle in which black and white South Africans unite to bring their country out of conflict and crisis.”

I had boycotted South African goods like any self-respecting student, despised “rebel” cricketers who used tainted money to play in apartheid South Africa, and would rather have walked over burning coals than open a Barclays bank account.

After seeing activists in black shirts strut around their annual conference wearing “Hang Nelson Mandela” badges, I kicked Aberdeen’s student branch of the Tories out of the national body.

In response, I was summoned to meet with the party chairman before quitting due to their tolerance of racism.

But the longer I stared at Tutu, the more I heard a voice that spoke to me from a place far beyond his tormented society.

Tutu, unlike some other Nobel laureates, deserved the award given to him as a symbol of all South Africans whose “concern for human dignity, fraternity, and democracy incites the world’s admiration.”

He was not only a brave man who became the face of the anti-apartheid movement at a time when many other activists were imprisoned, nor was he simply the conscience of his country as some of his fellow campaigners who entered government curdled in power.

For this diminutive archbishop with a wicked sense of humour, he grew into something even greater: a global human rights voice who served as a constant reminder that repression is wrong wherever it occurs.

Apartheid was abhorrent, as anyone with a working moral compass knew.

