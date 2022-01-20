Events for the Chinese New Year in 2022: The best parties and activities in London, Manchester, Liverpool, and the rest of the United Kingdom

Best parties and activities in London, Manchester, Liverpool, and the rest of the UK for Chinese New Year 2022

While some large-scale Chinese New Year celebrations have been canceled, many other events and parades continue to take place across the United Kingdom.

Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, is a 15-day festival celebrated by Chinese communities every year.

It marks the start of a new year on a lunisolar Chinese calendar, with each day featuring one of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals that change every year.

They’re all linked to various elements and characteristics that are thought to be passed down to those born in that year.

The next Chinese New Year will be on February 1, 2022, with the Tiger as the year’s zodiac animal.

The Year of the Tiger is known for being generous, adventurous, and enthusiastic, as well as aggressive, short-tempered, and anxious.

They were born in the years of 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, and 2022.

The Chinese New Year is a large and traditional festival celebrated by immigrant communities all over the world.

The best events in the UK over the next month are listed below, along with links to purchase tickets.

Due to Covid-19, the annual London celebrations across the West End, from Shaftesbury Avenue to Trafalgar Square, have been canceled once again this year and replaced with a special television broadcast on February 6th.

In the capital, however, there is still a lot going on:

Chinese New Year 2022 events: Best parties and activities in London, Manchester, Liverpool and around the UK