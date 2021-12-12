Ever Given: A ship stuck in the Suez Canal makes a successful return trip.

When the container ship returned to the shipping lane, the port authority took no chances, assigning two veteran Suez Canal guides and two tugboats to accompany it.

The container ship Ever Given, which had previously blocked the Suez Canal, has successfully re-entered the waterway.

On March 23, the massive ship ran aground in high winds and became wedged across the canal, disrupting global trade and sparking a slew of memes and mockery on social media.

It was refloated after a six-day salvage operation that resulted in one person’s death.

However, on Sunday, the 1,312ft ship, one of the world’s largest, successfully re-entered the canal on its way from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean.

The boat made it back along the 120-mile route unharmed and is now in the East Mediterranean, according to ship tracking data.

The boat, which was registered in Panama and operated by Evergreen Marine, brought the busy shipping lane to a halt for almost a week in March.

It took eleven small tug boats to refloat it before it could be moved to the Great Lakes section of the canal.

The ship was seized near the canal city of Ismalia, and the Suez Canal Authority demanded compensation from the ship’s owners for salvage costs.

The deal’s terms were not disclosed, but it is believed that the SCA had requested £397 million.

Global trade delays and disruptions are estimated to have cost nearly (dollar)10 billion (£7.5 billion).

Ever Given was part of a convoy that made the journey through the canal on Sunday en route to Rotterdam in the Netherlands, following a facelift in dry dock in China this autumn.

The SCA, forgiven but not forgotten, took no chances this time, reportedly raising the state of emergency and having tugs at the front and rear of the ship.

