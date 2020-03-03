Everest Base Camp is reached by girl, six, who becomes youngest Briton ever to reach it

Persuading children to put down their electronic devices and head out for a long walk can be tough. But not for the parents of Ashleen Mandrick.

The six-year-old, from West Sussex, has just become the youngest Briton ever to reach the 17,500ft Everest Base Camp – an epic journey that challenges even the fittest of adults.

But after completing the outstanding feat, Ashleen simply declared: ‘That was easy peasy!’

She made the historic journey walking unaided with her 11-year-old brother Nicolas and her mother Victoria in December.

They started their epic journey in Lukla in north-eastern Nepal before embarking on the 12-day trek to Base Camp.

Last September, Ashleen became the youngest girl to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa.

Her mother said: ‘She would love to climb Everest but I’ve told her she has to wait a few more years.’