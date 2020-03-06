Everton boss Ancelotti avoids touchline ban after…

March 5 – Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has avoided a touchline ban but has been fined 8,000 pounds ($10,334) after accepting a charge of misconduct by the Football Association following Sunday’s Premier League draw with Manchester United.

Ancelotti was left infuriated after a decision by the Video Assistant Referee to disallow a late Everton winner and received his marching orders from referee Chris Kavanagh for protesting after the final whistle.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s deflected shot was ruled out in the closing stages of the match at Goodison Park after VAR adjudged Gylfi Sigurdsson was interfering with play from an offside position.

“The Everton manager admitted that his language and/or behaviour on the field of play at the end of the fixture amounted to improper conduct and also accepted the standard penalty,” the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

The decision means Ancelotti will be available on the touchline for Everton’s league trip to his former club Chelsea on Sunday. ($1 = 0.7741 pounds) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)