Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti explains why Liverpool is better than London

Carlo Ancelotti was snapped up by Everton after he parted company with Napoli

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says he’s loving life in Liverpool.

The Italian chief swapped Naples for Merseyside last year after parting company with Naploi.

Ancelotti is a hugely experienced boss and has enjoyed stints managing Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Juventus.

Despite his glittering CV and stints in some of Europe’s most cosmopolitan cities, Ancelotti says he feels at home in the north west.

“It’s an informal city,” he told Corriere della Sera .

“It’s not big, the people are friendly. I get on well because I don’t like formal cities.

“London and Paris offer more choice for things to do but in Liverpool, like in Madrid, you don’t have to dress up for dinner.”

The 60-year-old is impressing at Goodison Park.

But Sam Allardyce – who also had a stint managing the Premier League giants – reckons Ancelotti will have a summer transfer wishlist in mind already.

“I think midfield he would want to strengthen, central defender as well,” Allardyce said on BT Sport.

“If he gets the right players that will only make them better and that sometimes only needs to be two or three quality players. Not six or seven.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison look rejuvenated under Ancelotti.

The pair bagged a goal each in the 3-1 triumph over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Allardyce reckons the form of his forwards will be a weight off Ancelotti’s shoulders

“I think he’s relieved that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is scoring goals,” he added.

“I’m disappointed he didn’t get two today because that was an easy miss.

“I wanted him to score that goal to keep it going, it might not affect him because he’s on good form.

“Richarlison is turning into the best player up front in the Premier League, we saw that with the goal he scored and the header he got for the second goal so I think that’s a big relief because goals are going to make the difference in any team.”