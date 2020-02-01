Everton fans convinced Jean-Philippe Gbamin ‘isn’t real’ after yet another injury setback

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has been out of action since August after he suffered a serious hamstring injury just weeks after signing for the Toffees

Everton fans are in disbelief after Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti revealed defensive-midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has suffered yet another injury.

The Ivorian has featured just twice in the Premier League since joining from Mainz for £25m, with a hamstring injury keeping him on the sidelines since August.

He was thought to be nearing a return to fitness – but Ancelotti has broken the news that that isn’t the case, with Gbmamin requiring further surgery on the issue.

“Gbamin unfortunately had a problem,” Ancelotti revealed on Friday ahead of Satuday’s visit to Watford.

“He had a check with the English doctor and in the next few days maybe he needs another surgery to try to recover him before the end of the season.

“We hope to see him before the end of the season.”

Toffees supporters couldn’t believe the news, with many taking to Twitter to vent their frustration, with one even saying he “isn’t real”.

They wrote: “Gbamin isn’t real. He’s the side effect of smoking a c**** pipe.”

“We didn’t actually sign Jean Phillipe Gbamin, confirms Ancelotti,” a second joked.

While a third chimed: “Gbamin out for another half a season then is he? Over before it started. He’ll be on loan somewhere in the next 12 months.”

“I genuinely can’t get over the money we’ve wasted on Gbamin you know, must of kicked the ball about 5 times, no chance anyone will buy him in the summer either,” a pessimistic fourth put.

There was more positive news for Andre Gomes though, who looks set to return soon after that infamous horror tackle from Tottenham’s Son Heung-min back in November.

“Andre Gomes I think did a fantastic recovery because he’s almost fit,” Ancelotti continued.

“Of course we have to take care of him, we have to consider that after the game against Crystal Palace we have a break and so in that period we have a possibility to prepare him well for the game against Arsenal.

“This is the plan. I was not here when he was injured but he had a really bad injury. I think the work the staff did on him was fantastic.

“I was surprised because he started training with the team without any problem, this is really good news. Maybe we can consider him a new player for the transfer market!”