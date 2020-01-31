Everton fans in shock as AC Milan prepare to pay £10m for Wigan’s Antonee Robinson

Wigan look set to offload Antonee Robinson to AC Milan after he failed to make the grade at Everton

Wigan ace Antonee Robinson is on the cusp of a £10m move to AC Milan – and Everton fans are flabbergasted.

The 22-year-old has impressed for the Championship outfit and racked up 30 appearances in all competitions this season.

He started his career at Goodison Park, but never made the grade on Merseyside.

Serve A giants Milan are now ready to splash the cash as they look to secure the rising star before tonight’s transfer deadline.

But after underwhelming at youth level, Everton fans are baffled by the big news.

“He isn’t a great talent. Milan sign all kinds of s***. He’d have zero chance of getting in our side. Look at that Cutrone Wolves signed from Milan, gone back to Italy already – junk. Lots of poor players in that league,” said one supporter on social media.

“He’s not Premier league quality in any way and I watch Wigan a lot,” added another.

“We did it right, it was good money for a kid to a lower league club and we’ve got a sell on clause, wouldn’t have got near our first team,” commented a third.

“Have you seen AC Milan’s recruitment over the last few years? Awful,” said one more.

Not all Everton fans were hating on the left-back, though.

“Never given enough time,” said one fan.

“Always rated this lad. Again makes me wonder about our pathway,” added second.

Milan are now led by experienced Serie A boss Stefano Pioli.

They currently sit eighth in the Italian top tier at the halfway point of the season.