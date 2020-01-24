Everton make Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg primary midfield transfer target

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking to strengthen his midfield options to help push his team up the Premier League table

Everton have reportedly made Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg their top midfield target in the January transfer window.

The Danish star has been a driving force in the Saints midfield for four seasons since moving to St Mary’s from Bayern Munich.

New Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen to strengthen in the central area of the pitch as he looks to make his team more difficult to beat.

And according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Hojbjerg is top of their wish-list – but he will not come cheap.

The Saints are believed to have slapped a £35m price tag on his head in order to even consider selling the 24-year-old.

While reinforcements this month are wanted, Everton are not willing to splash too much cash at the moment and would rather wait until the summer.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is in any case reluctant to let any of his players leave in January as they continue to climb up the Premier League table.

His team have won five of their last seven league games to steer themselves up to ninth spot and well clear of the relegation zone.

Everton are just a point behind after their pick up in form under Ancelotti, despite the disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Newcastle in midweek.

The club are also said to be interested in signing Hirving Lozano, who the Toffees boss briefly worked with while at Napoli.

Lozano signed for the Azzurri in the summer but has so far failed to live up to his club record £35m price tag.

The Mexican has managed two Serie A goals this season and has also lacked creativity, registering just one assist.

Whether or not Ancelotti would be able to work his magic to bring him to Goodison Park, even on loan, is another question however.

But with just a few days remaining of the current window, all parties involved will need to act fast to get any fresh deals over the line.