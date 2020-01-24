Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti ‘makes personal phone call’ to Napoli ace Allan

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is eager to snap up experienced Napoli midfielder Allan

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has personally made contact with Napoli ace Allan, it’s claimed.

The Toffees chief is eager to reinvigorate his underperforming squad.

And it appears he’s been going through his old address book as he looks to get bodies in.

Ancelotti worked with Allan during their time together at Napoli.

The Brazilian is highly regarded in Serie A and his old boss reckons he could make the grade in the Premier League.

According to Italian news outlet Tuttomercato , informal discussion between the duo have already taken place.

However, it’s suggested a January transfer isn’t likely.

Allan is weighing up his options and any exit from Napoli will occur in the summer.

PSG are also jockeying for position and Allan’s agent is keen for him to consider the Ligue 1 heavyweights.

Everton were left stunned on Tuesday after Newcastle secured a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park following two injury-time goals from substitute Florian Lejeune.

“There are things in football you cannot control,” Ancelotti said after the match.

“We conceded without any reason but the performance was good.

“We played a fantastic game and we were unlucky but nothing changes – our Premier League continues, we have to stay focused. We were two-nil up, had opportunities to score and we played attacking football.

“I’m really pleased with the performance. These results are not frequent but they can happen.

“We have to stay on the game for 90 minutes but I’m not saying anything to my players.

“They played well and it can happen. It’s just unlucky for this game.”