Everton set to lose Matias Vecino transfer battle as Inter keep hold of star

Matias Vecino is reportedly on Everton’s radar in the January transfer window but the midfielder now looks set to stay at Inter Milan

Inter Milan are set to keep hold of Everton target Matias Vecino this month in a major blow for Carlo Ancelotti.

Reports suggest the Toffees are eyeing up a deal for Vecino, 28, as Ancelotti bids to strengthen his struggling squad in the January transfer window.

The midfielder has made 14 appearances for Inter this term, but mainly coming off the bench after falling down the pecking order at the San Siro.

And amid his lack of game time in Italy, it is believed Ancelotti has made contact with Vecino’s agent this month.

According to Sky Italia, though, the Uruguay international is set to stay at Inter in January despite interest from Everton.

They report that Antonio Conte and co are considering pulling out of the race for Olivier Giroud because the wantaway Chelsea striker’s arrival will make their squad too big.

The signing of Christian Eriksen, who completed a move from Tottenham yesterday, as well as Vecino and Sebastiano Esposito staying put means there is little room in Conte’s squad.

Young forward Esposito, 17, was tipped to leave Inter on loan in January, with fellow Serie A outfit SPAL said to be monitoring his situation.

But like Vecino, it seems a San Siro departure is not on the cards for the Italian anytime soon.

Inter have been linked with a move for Giroud throughout the window amid his desire to leave Stamford Bridge.

The Blues veteran has rarely been used by Frank Lampard this term, meaning he has set his sights on a winter switch before the deadline passes.

Nevertheless, Giroud could be forced to spend another six months on the west London sidelines if Conte doesn’t sanction anymore departures.

Everton looked in a strong position to lure Vecino away from Italy, with certain reports claiming the player had already said “yes” to the move.

Manchester United were also said to be in the race for his signature, but their interest has seemingly waned.

In light of their Vecino blow, Everton could turn their attention to outcasted Real Madrid ace James Rodriguez.

The 28-year-old returned to Madrid in the summer after spending two seasons out on loan at Bayern Munich, yet has only made 11 appearances under Zinedine Zidane in 2019/20.

According to Sports Mole, Rodriguez is a target for both Everton and Arsenal in the final few days of the January window.

The player has worked with Ancelotti in his time at Madrid, however, which could give the Toffees an advantage over their Premier League rivals.

Los Blancos are said to be open to the idea of Rodriguez leaving them permanently.