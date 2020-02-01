Everton Soares breaks silence on Everton transfer links amid Gremio response

Everton had made Everton Soares a top transfer target as Carlo Ancelotti looks to build his own squad but the Toffees have run into multiple problems

Everton Soares has broken his silence surrounding his Gremio future amid interest from Everton.

The Brazil international has become hot property after a strong couple of years for Gremio and Brazil.

He announced himself on the international stage after helping his country secure the Copa America after scoring against Peru in the final last year.

It has led to interest in him from a variety of clubs in England as well as Spain but the strongest this window came from Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti arrived earlier this season after replacing Marco Silva and wants to take the Toffees to the next level.

+++ TRANSFER NEWS LIVE +++

Farhad Moshiri wants to back the Italian, who he fought hard to hire in the first place.

However, Everton has stated that he has no intention of leaving Gremio this transfer window in a huge blow.

He said: “I will stay. The plan is to stay, I aim for big things.

“I was able to enter the club’s history. I’m happy. I hope to stick my name in Gremio every day more.”

Last week, Gremio revealed that there had been no concrete offers for their star man, despite talk of a big money move to Goodison Park.

“Everton at Everton is a situation that is coming up more intensely,” executive director Klauss Camara told Correio do Povo.

“But there’s no presented offer. In recent months, he’s been linked to several giants in Europe, but nothing concrete.”

It has been a quiet transfer window for Everton, who have not signed anyone.

However, they have welcomed Andre Gomes back to training following a horror injury that threatened to end his season.

The 26-year-old suffered a fracture dislocation against Tottenham in November but Ancelotti has insisted that he could back in action soon.

“We have the possibility to prepare him for Arsenal,” he said.

“He had a bad injury but all the work the staff did was fantastic, I was surprised because he started training with the squad quickly. It’s like having a new player.

“I don’t want to say more. We have a break after the Crystal Palace game. I already spoke with the player, he agreed and the medical staff agreed, to have a plan to put him on the pitch against Arsenal.”