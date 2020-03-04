Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin trolls David de Gea and himself after Man Utd goal

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring in bizarre fashion against Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday. After the match, he poked fun at United keeper De Gea – and himself – on Twitter

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin joked he had the goal of the season award “wrapped up” after scoring in bizarre fashion against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Englishman, poked fun at himself with his quip, although United goalkeeper David de Gea, in many ways the architect of his fortuitous goal, could also interpret it as a dig.

Calvert-Lewin found the net courtesy of the underside of his boot when he charged down De Gea’s delayed attempted clearance three minutes into the contest.

The 22-year-old’s strike was eventually cancelled out by Bruno Fernandes’ bouncing effort from 20 yards, which beat Jordan Pickford midway through the first half.

After the 1-1 draw, Calvert-Lewin shared a picture of his celebration, with the caption: “That’s the goal of the season award wrapped up then.”

Calvert-Lewin was denied a winner in the dying stages of the match at Goodison Park when his deflected strike was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

His shot, which was diverted past De Gea by United captain Harry Maguire, was chalked off because Gylfi Sigurdsson was lying in an offside position after a collision with Red Devils full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Calvert-Lewin, speaking immediately after being shown the incident after the game, said: “That is a disaster. Oh my gosh. He’s not even obstructing the line of sight.”

Later, he added: “In the moment, I wasn’t sure. Seeing it back I think Gylfi on the floor doesn’t obstruct the line of sight.

“Fair enough, he’s in an offside position but then it takes a deflection, the keeper is going the other way and he’s got his legs out of the way. The keeper is never going to save the ball so I’m not sure what it is.

“For me, as a striker, I think it’s a goal but VAR says otherwise and cancels out the emotion at the end. What can you do?”