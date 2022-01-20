Every customer is facing a massive price increase on their phone bills and broadband bills.

Every customer is facing a massive price increase on their phone and broadband bills.

As inflation rises, bill payers have been given a heads-up.

Along with the already-increasing cost of energy, broadband and phone bills are expected to rise this year.

Along with skyrocketing energy bills, the cost of living has risen dramatically.

With the latest update to broadband and mobile phone charges, bills are only going to get higher.

In December, inflation reached its highest level in 30 years.

It increased by 5.4 percent in the month, up from 5.1 percent in November, according to the most recent figures.

Experts warn that it won’t stay that way, as the energy price cap is set to rise in April, and inflation is expected to hit 6%.

According to Birmingham Live, the Consumer Price Index figure for January indicates that the cost of using mobile phones and the internet will also increase dramatically.

Food, energy, and fuel prices have also been rising, putting a strain on bill payers.

Following the recent inflation announcement, providers are expected to contact customers.

Ru Bhikha, a telecoms expert at Uswitch.com, predicted that the increases would be more than double those of the previous year.

BT, EE, Plusnet, and Vodafone will all raise their broadband prices by the rate of inflation plus 3.9 percent.

In the meantime, TalkTalk will increase the rate by 3.7 percent to account for inflation.

Customers can’t simply walk away from their contracts because price increases are built into them, and they can’t be cancelled without incurring an exit fee.

Customers who signed up for Vodafone broadband before February 2, 2021, can expect an inflation-adjusted increase of 1.4 percent, while those who sign up after that date can expect an inflation-adjusted increase of 3.9 percent.

BT, EE, Plusnet, and Vodafone’s mobile phone charges will rise at the CPI rate plus 3.9 percent, while O2 and Virgin Mobile’s prices will rise at the RPI rate of 7.1 percent.

Tesco Mobile and Sky Mobile do not adjust their prices to reflect inflation.

“Customers of BT, EE, Vodafone, and Plusnet will see their bills rise by a staggering amount,” Ru said.

