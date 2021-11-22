Every day, I wake up sick because black mold has infested the toilet in my council flat, and it gets inside of me when I use it.

Every day, I wake up sick because black mold has covered the toilet in my council flat, and it gets inside me when I use it.

Because black mold on his toilet “gets inside him when he goes to the loo,” a COUNCIL flat tenant “wakes up sick every day.”

Paul Wicks, 32, who is partially blind, has kidney failure, and has muscle wasting in his legs, discovered the mold in his Southampton home just weeks after moving in last year.

From behind his bed, the damp quickly spread to his bathroom and front room.

The tenant, who has Type 1 diabetes and uses a tube to go to the bathroom, immediately noticed a decline in his health.

“I’m feeling absolutely rubbish,” he told the Sun.

I’m sick every day of my life.

“Or I’ll need an ambulance because I can’t deal with my illnesses in this house.”

“I am partially blind and diabetic type one.”

My kidneys are failing, and my legs are wasting away.”

He claims that the mold, which has now covered his toilet, has harmed the hygiene of a tube he uses to pass urine and given him a urinary tract infection (UTI).

“I have a tube down my middle because I retain water,” he continued.

Mold gets inside me when I sit on the toilet and makes me sick.

“When I moved into this flat, it began to get worse.”

Since we’ve been here, I’ve gotten a lot worse.”

He claims that Abri, a housing association, advised him to take steps to prevent the mold from spreading.

However, his health prevents him from getting too close to the damp.

Contractors arrived in September to treat the mold and repaint the flat, but it “came back worse,” according to Paul.

They came back three weeks later to install a vent in the hallway.

Paul, on the other hand, claims that the additional ventilation is ineffective.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve had a lot of issues with my illnesses,” he continued.

“Mold is growing everywhere in the bathroom, bedroom, and front room.”

They need to take action.

“When I first moved in, there wasn’t a lot of mold.”

It began to get worse in August.

“Due to the mold, I had to discard a lot of my belongings.”

“They put a vent out in my hallway, and I have pipes running through my bedroom, but it’s only made things worse.”

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers will always be our priority,” said Ralph Facey, Abri’s Executive Director of Operations. “It’s very important that our customers live in a warm, safe, and comfortable home.”

“We’re going to…”

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]