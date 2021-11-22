Every day, we’re haunted by the fact that a self-described psycho killed our niece and inflicted 60 injuries in the process for a ‘high.’

Every day, we’re haunted by the fact that a self-described psycho battered our niece to death, inflicting 60 injuries for a ‘high.’

A FAMILY has been “haunted every day” since their beloved niece was beaten to death by a self-described psychopath looking for a “high.”

Samantha Heap, 45, was killed by David Mottram, 47, on March 2 at Mount Pleasant supported living accommodation in Congleton, Cheshire. She sustained more than 60 injuries.

For the brutal murder, Mottram, who told police he “did not like” Samantha and that “killing her gave him a high,” was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Samantha’s aunt and uncle, Jane Tweats, 57, and Nigel Mason, 54, have spoken out about their shock after Samantha was brutally murdered.

On March 2, last year, Mottram tricked his way into Samantha’s house before strangling her with a plastic flex, according to Chester Crown Court.

He also took a knife and fork from her kitchen and used them to cause 14 sharp force injuries to her face, cheek, and back, including three stab wounds.

Mottram then threw a wooden DVD player on her as she lay dying on the floor.

Samantha sustained more than 60 injuries in the attack, including nine fractured ribs.

The killer, who was sentenced to life in prison in September, sat in her flat and watched TV while waiting for the cops.

Samantha’s aunt and uncle were particularly fond of their niece.

“Samantha was a warm and caring person who was very affectionate,” said Jane, a mother of one.

“However, she was also extremely trusting, which made her vulnerable.

“She would have been delighted to assist Mottram if he had knocked on her door.

“It was horrifying how she died.”

Every day, it bothers me.

“Mottram should never have been placed in such close proximity to her.”

He should not have been allowed to live in the neighborhood.

“He claimed to have done Samantha a favor in his letters.

“He talked about how he admired serial killers like Manson and Brady.

He desired fame and had a list of potential victims; Samantha was not his first choice, but she was the most straightforward.

“Knowing how much she went through has been extremely difficult for us.

I’ve lost weight, don’t get enough sleep, and obsess over her.”

Susan, Jane’s mother, and Samantha’s mother, Jane, were sisters, and the family was close.

“I babysat for Samantha a lot and adored her,” Jane says.

I was only 12 when she was born, and as she grew older, we became friends.

Her death was heinous.

Every day, it bothers me.

“She was a creative person who enjoyed drawing and crafting.”

As a child, she had convulsions…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]