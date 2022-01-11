Every father wants the best for his children – I sold my house to send them to Britain.

Every father wants the best for his children – I sold my home to send them to Britain.

THEY HAD hoped to return home with tales of a new life in Britain, but instead arrived shrouded in a blanket.

Khazal Hussein and her three children, Hadiya, 22, Mubin, 16, and seven-year-old Hasty, were laid to rest on Boxing Day in the Kurdistan mountains after drowning in the English Channel.

They were four victims of a dangerous human cargo operation that claimed 44 lives last year and continues to attract the desperate and brave in large numbers.

Last year, over 28,000 people crossed by small boat, with the number expected to triple by 2020.

“I feel I’m done with life,” Rzgar Hussein, a heartbroken husband and father, told The Sun.

“They didn’t see a future here,” the police officer, who had sold the family home and taken out loans to cover the £32,000 cost of their journey, added tearfully.

Every father wishes for their children to have a happy life.

“I let them go because of that.”

To send them to the UK, I sold my house.”

His loved ones were treading water in the freezing Channel, desperately trying to keep their heads above the waves, when the dream ended.

Their dinghy deflated, the engine stalled, and Khazal, her children, and about 30 other migrants clung to the dinghy’s ruins.

Mubin, who was struggling to keep his phone above water as hypothermia and exhaustion set in, made SOS calls to British and French authorities.

I discovered a week ago that he was a confident and articulate adolescent whose English was up to the challenge.

Mubin served as a translator for his family in the squalor of the Grande-Synthe camp near Dunkirk, France.

“All we want is a life,” Khazal, 46, a smiling and welcoming woman, said through Mubin.

Following a police raid, they re-pitched their tent in a marshy field with no running water or sanitation on November 17th.

Despite the dreadful weather, they appeared hopeful, wrapped in scarves and wearing woolly hats.

Mubin and Hadiya, eager to practice their English as they rescued a few meager blankets, pans, and food items from an old shopping trolley, were happy to chat and pose for pictures.

They’d traveled from Darbandikhan, a small town of 45,500 people in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, to visit relatives in Birmingham.

They arrived at the camp in November after a boat ride from Turkey to Italy.

We are very apprehensive about the boat ride.

The boats are extremely dangerous, but we must proceed.

Mubin aspired to be a barber.

“We’re afraid of the boat ride,” he said.

We have to go even though it is extremely dangerous on the boats.”

Hadiya, big sister,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

We are very scared about the boat journey. It is so dangerous on the boats, but we have to go. Mubin Hussein

Every father wants a good life for their children. That’s why I let them go. I sold my house to send them to the UK. Rzgar Hussein

The phones fell into the water, and people started dying. No one came. We were in the sea for ten hours. I was exhausted. Mohammed Isa Omar

Seeing so many dead like that next to us was like a horror movie. Karl Maquinghen