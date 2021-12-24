Every Glasgow family receives the top ten roasters on Christmas Day.

With these rockets around, Christmas isn’t supposed to be the most magical day of the year.

This is something we’ve all done.

Have you ever been perplexed by Christmas commercials depicting happy, healthy families, or by people on social media sharing pictures of their peaceful, magical day?

We agree, but we’re confident that anyone with half a brain can spot the white lies in these idyllic depictions of Christmas Day.

So, perhaps some of you have the perfect life, and your days are like something out of a 1950s Bing Crosby film.

The rest of us usually have a good time, with at least some of these roasters making us wish for Boxing Day.

Although Christmas in 2021 will be a little different from last year, we expect to see a few of the types listed below.

Is it really necessary to be up at 5 a.m. to see what Santa has brought? Bonus points if the wee rockets are buzzing oot their nut on sugar after rattling a full selection box while you’re getting dressed.

Someone has to rip the *rse out of it the night before and be hinging all Christmas Day when it comes to rockets.

They probably only have a couple of festive swallies planned for Christmas Eve, but…it’s Christmas Eve.

As you watch them attempt to make it to dinner time without passing out or spewing their ring, you’ll be glad you missed out last night.

Boys who are greedy are remorseful.

Cooking is a pastime for some people, but not for others.

Because she insisted on making all the scran (no one forced you, Elaine), this martyr believes she is in charge of everyone.

Ye witch, we’re not on your payroll.

It doesn’t bother me if you’re my mother.

Don’t tell me I have to go out and buy things.

Although she appears to be in the room, she is not.

She’s too busy snapping pictures of her dinner for Snapchat and forcing everyone into ridiculous poses for her Instagram feed.

She could be having a good time with her family, but she is not.

