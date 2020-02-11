Every little helps: Tiny island nation of Comoros donates €100 to China to help fight coronavirus

The Union of the Comoros, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, has given China a symbolic gift of €100 to help in the fight against the coronavirus. Because every little helps when you’re battling an epidemic.

The gift-giving ceremony took place in the country’s capital Moroni in early January but has only been reported by Comorian media in recent days.

A delegation led by Dr Ahamada Msa M’liva, presented the symbolic sum of €100 to the Chinese ambassador, a gift intended for the purchase of masks.

“We know the capacities and the means of China, but by this gesture, the association wanted to show to the Chinese people how much the Comorians feel concerned,” Dr M’liva said.

He also praised the Chinese authorities for the communication and cooperation with international organizations fighting the coronavirus outbreak, which he described as a “complex and painful ordeal.” At time of writing, the coronavirus death toll in China stands at over 1,000, with roughly 43,000 people infected worldwide.

China was the first country to recognize the small island nation of 850,000 people after it gained its independence from France in 1975.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!