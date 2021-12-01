‘Every moment of the day, I am afraid for children,’ Pa. resident says.

‘I am afraid for children every moment of the day,’ says a Pa. resident.

Domestic violence was once considered a “family matter,” but society has progressed significantly.

However, as the kidnapping and murder of two Windsor Township girls by their father last month demonstrated, there’s still a lot of room for improvement in how we try to prevent and respond to domestic violence, a persistent killer blamed for 141 deaths in Pennsylvania in 2020.

Following the Robert Vicosa case, some ideas were shared with INFOSURHOY:

As policymakers and law enforcement officials look to make the horrific deaths of Gianna and Aaminah Vicosa a case study in what we can learn that might save another family’s children in the future, victims’ rights advocates and domestic violence experts say that everything should be on the table right now.

“We have to have a different lens when something involves a child, particularly if the child is not in the custody of the non-offending party,” said Cathleen Palm, executive director of the Center for Childrens’ Justice in Berks County.

Palm said she’s frustrated these days because of what she calls a steady drumbeat of child deaths across the state, from the Vicosa case in York County to last week’s reports of a 5-year-old boy being fatally shot by his 6-year-old brother in Penn Hills, Allegheny County.

Of course, this was not a case of domestic violence, but it was a sad example to Palm of the almost casual levels of violence to which children appear to be constantly exposed.

“I am terrified for the children of Pennsylvania at this time,” Palm said.

“The bells and sirens would be going off everywhere if we had a dashboard (tracking violence against children in real time) like COVID has.”

In a press conference on Nov. 8, York County District Attorney Dave Sunday promised one such effort.

Sunday said his staff and the York County Chiefs of Police Association will conduct a thorough investigation into the Robert Vicosa case, with the goal of reducing the risk of lethal outcomes if and when something similar occurs again.

A group of victims’ rights advocates, on the other hand, said the Vicosa…

