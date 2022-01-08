Every morning I wake up to find rooms full of puddles because our damp flat is so cold that we have to live in our coats.

We have to live in our coats because our damp flat is so cold – every morning I wake up to find rooms filled with puddles.

A YOUNG MOTHER claims her flat is so cold that she and her children have to sleep in their coats and wake up to rooms full of puddles every morning.

In their “unfit” Birmingham flat, Emma Reynolds and her children Lewis, 3, and Leah, 8, must wrap themselves in layers of clothing day and night to keep warm.

The 25-year-old even claimed that a dripping window causes a “big puddle” on her bedroom floor every morning, and that she has thrown away numerous children’s toys due to their dampness.

Her “horrible” flat, she claims, has aggravated her son’s breathing illness and exacerbated her bone condition, leaving her in “agony.”

About a month after moving in, Emma noticed problems with the flat, according to BirminghamLive.

“The first thing I noticed was black mold in the bedroom and water all over the floor,” she told the publication.

“I just mopped it up and left it, thinking there was a leak or something.”

The next day, it reappeared.

“In my bedroom, there’s a big puddle every morning.”

It’s coming in through the windows, and it’s dripping down.”

Emma and her children have been living in the run-down flat for eight months, and she claims she had to pay £400 just last month to keep her “freezing” home warm.

“We have to wear our coats and dressing gowns because it’s so cold in here,” she said.

We have storage heaters, but they don’t get very hot, so it’s cold in here.

“When I do have them on, it uses a lot of energy; for example, I put £40 on two days ago and only have £15.

“Due to the damp, it’s still freezing.

It’s very expensive; in December, I spent over £400, and we’re always topping up on electricity.”

The building’s owner, Birmingham City Council, intends to demolish it in the coming years, despite the fact that some of the flats have already been vacated.

Emma requested that the council relocate her to another flat in the building, but was told that all of them were unsafe to occupy.

She also sent photos of the mold, but the city council is still refusing to relocate her.

“I moved the settee today and didn’t even realize, it’s all black mould growing on my settee as well,” the struggling mother of two explained.

“As a result, I’ve discarded children’s toys.”

I had to clean out his play kitchen because it was covered in mold.

“I had to replace a chest of drawers because the back was completely moulded.”

“I’ve been forced to…”

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.