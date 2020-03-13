Every word Jurgen Klopp said on Atletico Madrid, Joao Felix and Sadio Mane ahead of Liverpool game

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given an update on team news as well as concerns over the coronavirus before their Champions League second leg

Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media ahead of Liverpool ’s Champions League second leg clash with Atletico Madrid , with the Reds looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

One of the favourites to retain the trophy they won for the sixth time in their history last season, Klopp is keen to utilise the famous European Anfield atmosphere to get the desired result.

The German also gave an update on Liverpool’s injury concerns, as well as giving his verdict on Joao Felix, the first leg and the coronavirus .

Here is every word from Klopp’s Tuesday press conference ahead of the tie.

Klopp on coronavirus:

“It’s not about me as a manager, it’s about being a human being. Some things are more important than football and we realised that in this moment.

“We need time to find a solution for that. I don’t know enough. Whatever will be decided, we will respect.

“It’s clear that we will accept that but I don’t know how much sense it will make in this moment. That is how it is.”

Klopp on Jordan Henderson and Alisson:

“Hendo is ready. Ali will not be [for Monday].”

Klopp on the first leg:

“More shots on target! We had good situations, we played against a team that is world’s best at deep defending. Scored a goal, slightly lucky.

“That is how football is. 0-0 would have been brilliant but we still have to score. One of the biggest challenges in football. It’s half time for us.

“We use that normally in a critical way. Second half we learn from situations and improve. This time we had three weeks, not 15 mins. We want to use that time.

“It is much clearer than before. Couple of advantages they had are now there for us. Our crowd will be our advantage and we have to use it with the performance on the pitch. It has to be exceptional because they defend deep and have counter-attack threat.

“Each player can be dangerous. Set-pieces, an experienced team. They know how to deal with it all. But not a lot of them (Atletico) have played at Anfield before and that is what we want to use.”

Klopp on Joao Felix:

“Wow. young and so skilled, a nice combination. We saw the last game, looked intense after a long break, tomorrow will be too.

“We need to keep them busy where they don’t want to be. He has speed, creativity and a football brain. He can cause problems.

“We spoke but we will mention it again. In a similar situation, I wouldn’t do the same. We have a big chance to fightback in this game.

“We need always a ref who is aware of situations like this. We have to deal with this.”

Klopp on substituting Sadio Mane in the first leg and what to expect from Atletico:

“Sadio did nothing wrong. Everyone runs against his elbow or whatever. We expect an experienced performance from Ateltico.

“It is an area of the game we can better and we have to show that. Higher speed, switches, play around and in behind their formation.

“If you prepare situations where it is not easy to defend is easier to score. I have the highest respect for them but there are ways and we have to find them tomorrow night.

“We have to show we have really learned from first half. We cannot be scared to go out. If we are afraid we cannot play with freedom.

“There will be opportunities for us and we have to make sure we take them.”

More from Klopp on coronavirus:

“Are you concerned in your city? That is not that special, we are not the society, we are part of it. I don’t like you sit there and ask this.

“You are concerned, but is football worth it to travel? We play football… That is the time I get angry when I have a problem that you don’t have.

“Players at the moment are all healthy. 22 players not shaking hands is not a sign for society. Are we all in the same boat?”