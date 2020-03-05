Every word Mikel Arteta said on Torreira, Aubameyang and playing youngsters

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has handed supporters an update on injury worries and how preparations are going before their return to Premier League action

Arsenal are ready to turn their focus back to the Premier League after FA Cup progression on Monday.

The 2-0 victory over Portsmouth helped appease fans after their shock Europa League departure at the hands of Olympiakos last Thursday.

Mikel Arteta has now given supporters an update on preparations for Saturday’s visit of West Ham, with a trip to Manchester City following on Wednesday.

Here is every word from the Spaniard’s press conference on Thursday, with details over the injury suffered by Lucas Torreira and when Kieran Tierney could return.

Arteta on Lucas Torreira…

He was quite positive this morning. I spoke with him and he was in pain. We don’t really know exactly the extent of the injury. He needs to see the specialist tomorrow here in London and we will know more about it.

Arteta on Kieran Tierney…

I don’t know [when he will be ready to play]but he’s done two or three complete sessions now. He’s feeling more and more confident now with contact around him and hopefully he will join the squad soon.

Arteta on the impact of injuries…

We don’t know! I could not tell you with points. For sure since I joined, the amount of things that happened is enormous, but we just have to try to adapt. It’s part of football. It doesn’t only happen to us, unfortunately it also happens to many other teams. So we cannot be crying about that. It is what it is. Sometimes it’s bad luck, sometimes it’s part of the game we play and sometimes things that we can avoid and do better as well – the coaches or fitness coaches – but it is what it is.

Arteta on points to make the top five…

Beat West Ham on Saturday and we are closer. That’s all I am thinking because a few weeks ago it looked impossible and if we beat West Ham it will look more likely. So that’s the only aim. If game-by-game we go and start grabbing three points and three points and three points, and then we’ll have a chance in the last three or four games of the season.

Arteta on long-term planning…

Very difficult. Because I like everything very planned and detailed and it goes a little bit against my principles, but we have to adapt in that sense again. I have very clear ideas in terms of what I would like to do in terms of the squad, in terms of certain individuals and how we can improve the team, but obviously the case or scenario [is something]we don’t know. It’s going to depend on what we do this season and what happened in the last few seasons is going to have a big impact as well.

Arteta on playing youngsters…

I have to manage the resources that I have at the moment, and they are a big resource at the moment. It’s not just because they are young and they can be good because they are already very good. Some of them can be phenomenal. But they can only be phenomenal or very good if they play in a consistent way and we get them surrounded with good coaching, with good club culture and also with good players around them. We have to support them. I’m ready to support them and they responded.

Arteta on a deal for Dani Ceballos…

We haven’t had any discussions about it. I’m really happy with Dani and what he’s bringing to the team right now. It took him a while after his injury to get to the level that he has and that I’ve seen in the past. He’s performing much better now and that’s why he’s playing much more games.

Arteta on Eric Dier’s actions…

I don’t know. Without the full context, without knowing the story and what really happened, I cannot fully understand. I would not like to judge any situation.

Arteta on fitness of Pablo Mari…

He’s recovered really well from the game. He played 45 minutes with the under-23s four days before that game. He played 90 and he said he’s physically good. He trained well and I think he’s ready to play if we need him again on Saturday.

Arteta on Aubameyang in training after his Europa League miss…

He was down. He felt responsible for what happened. We all tried to convince him that even though he had the best chance of the game, he was the one who put us in that situation earlier. He’s done it [scored]on many occasions this season and last season. We need him happy, smiling and full of energy. That’s the way he’s looked for the last few days.

Arteta on the threat of West Ham…

They caused a lot of problems to big teams recently. I know David because I worked with him for seven years. I know his structure, I know how organised he is. I am sure he’ll put a team out there that is going to make life very difficult for us. They will compete, they will be physical. We need to use our resources, play our game and then just think about performing. That performance will bring the points home.

Arteta on on Aubameyang’s contract…

We will have to do that at some stage before the end of the season for sure and we will see the intentions that we have. His intentions. Where we are sitting in that moment. I think it is difficult to predict that context right now. For me it is very easy. I want to keep him under any circumstances.

Arteta on Man City fixture reschedule…

Absolutely I think the ones the are paying the price for it are our fans, not time to plan. It is what it is – we can not do anything about it. Even for us it was not the right day to play the game for the schedule that we have but we don’t make those decisions. We have to try to support the fans as much as possible and give them everything they need to be able to travel to Manchester and support the team. But as you said, it’s not ideal.

We try to explore the dates and moments that it was better and it made more sense but at the end of the day they have some games that they have to fit in and they have to protect themselves and find a way.

Arteta on that frustration…

It is what it is. I am so used to this. They made a decision, we have to respect it. Plan quickly, how we’re going to do that, when we’re going to travel, hotel, logistics, and focus on Saturday which is important