Every year, air pollution kills nearly 2 million people and causes asthma attacks in children.

Every year, air pollution kills nearly 2 million people and causes asthma in children.

Two new studies from George Washington University highlight the severity of air pollution’s effects, particularly in developing countries’ major cities.

According to a new study, traffic pollution causes nearly two million new cases of asthma in children worldwide each year, with those living in big cities being particularly affected.

Ground concentrations of nitrogen dioxide, or NO2, a pollutant produced by tailpipe vehicle emissions, power plants, and industrial sites, were studied in 13,000 locations around the world, including 139 towns and cities in the United Kingdom.

From 2000 to 2019, they also kept track of new cases of asthma in children.

They estimate that NO2 is responsible for 1.85 million new cases of pediatric asthma worldwide, with two-thirds of those occurring in cities.

According to the study, London has the highest number of cases (10,770), followed by Birmingham (2,550), Leeds (1,440), and Glasgow (1,220).

Professor Susan Anenberg of George Washington University said, “Our study discovered that nitrogen dioxide puts children at risk of developing asthma, and the problem is particularly acute in urban areas.”

“The findings suggest that clean air should be a critical component of child health strategies,” she said.

A second study, also involving Professor Anenberg and his colleagues, discovered that urban air pollution alone is responsible for 1.8 million “excess deaths” each year around the world.

There were 5,950 in London, 1,330 in Birmingham, 730 in Leeds, and 670 in Liverpool out of the total.

According to the study, 78% of adults and children in cities around the world are exposed to levels of “fine particulate matter” that exceed WHO guidelines.

PM2.5, or fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, was the subject of the study.

Inhaling these particles has been linked to an increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, lung cancer, and lower respiratory infection.

In 2019, the average PM2.5 concentration in all urban areas around the world was 35 micrograms per cubic metre.

This is seven times the WHO guideline of five micrograms per cubic metre, which was set in 2021.

According to previous studies, the average in the UK is around 13 micrograms per cubic metre.

