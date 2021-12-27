Every year, Iran executes 100 CHILDREN as part of a harsh ‘eye for an eye’ justice system that sees dozens of children sentenced to death.

Prisoners, including children as young as nine years old, are subjected to torture, unfair trials, and public executions as a result of the barbaric laws known as Qisas.

After a report revealed shocking truths hidden behind the criminal justice system, human rights groups have once again condemned the country’s vile depravity, which occurs behind closed doors and violates international laws.

Despite the fact that capital punishment for those under the age of 18 is prohibited worldwide, the annual report of Iranian Human Rights Activists revealed that 85 children are currently on death row.

They estimate that up to 100 children are executed in secret each year, and that more than 82 percent of executions go unnoticed.

Boys and girls over the age of nine can be tried as adults for capital crimes such as murder, according to Islamic law in the Middle Eastern country.

They can thus be sentenced to death, regardless of public outrage or international condemnation.

Kidnapping, adultery, drinking alcohol, political offenses, and murder are all punishable by death under the Islamic Penal Code.

After an “unfair trial,” Iran secretly flogged and executed two teenage cousins in April 2019, without even informing them of their death sentence.

According to Amnesty International, Mehdi Sohrabifar and Amin Sedaghat, both 17, were convicted of rape and spent two years in a Shiraz juvenile center before dying.

Before they were both secretly hung, the pair had lash marks on their bodies, indicating that they had been brutally flogged.

According to the human rights group, their families and lawyers were also not given advance notice of their executions.

“It appears they cruelly kept these two boys in the dark about their death sentences for two years, flogged them in the final moments of their lives, and then carried out their executions in secret,” said Philip Luther, Amnesty’s Middle East and North Africa Director.

He called the death penalty a “flagrant assault on children’s rights” and chastised Iran’s government for “disregarding international law.”

Amnesty International stated that the country is the world’s top executioner of children.

“We have identified a trend in which Iran’s authorities carry out executions of juvenile offenders in secret and without prior notice to the families, seemingly in a deliberate attempt to avoid global outrage,” Luther continued.

Thousands of executions go unreported, revealing a chilling trend in Iran’s sickening secret executions…

