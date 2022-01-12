‘Everybody will get omicron,’ says Dr Hilary of Good Morning Britain.

‘Everyone will get omicron,’ Dr Hilary of Good Morning Britain warns.

Dr. Hilary, a general practitioner and presenter, stated that “probably everybody will get omicron” and advised against shortening self-isolation periods in order to alleviate staff shortages.

Dr. Hilary Jones warned on Good Morning Britain that “everybody” in the UK will get omicron.

When the general practitioner and presenter made the remark, he was discussing covid isolation rules with GMB host Susanna Reid.

As they discussed reducing self-isolation periods, he told her that flattening the curve was critical.

Reducing isolation periods in order to get more NHS and education staff back to work, according to the doctor, was not feasible in the long run because it would result in more infections.

Boris Johnson is considering reducing the isolation period to five days, but Dr Hilary has warned that this is a bad idea.

“Well, if you shorten the period of self-isolation, you’ll definitely get more people back to work that week,” he said, according to Hull Live.

You’ll have less in two weeks’ time.

“It’s as simple as that because 30% of people will still be infectious after five days… going back to work and spreading the virus to their coworkers.”

“It’s 16 percent after seven days, so it’s a significant difference.”

“You can’t keep cutting self-isolation just because it’s convenient,” he continued.

It’s all for a good reason.

“Scientists advise that it be kept at seven days.”

The economists say, “Shorten it or eliminate it entirely.”

Dr Hilary also stated that omicron was causing issues in the NHS, and that while it is milder, there are more people who are seriously ill as a result of it.

And he spoke out against herd immunity, saying that the curve was still flattening out and that the NHS was struggling to cope.

“You can’t say that just because it’s milder, we’ll forget everything we’re doing and let it spread throughout the community so we’ll have herd immunity,” he added.

We’re still trying to flatten the curve so that the NHS can function.

We want fewer people to be infected at the same time.

“Ultimately, whether vaccinated or not, everyone will get omicron.”

“However, if people are vaccinated with all three vaccines, it will be less severe, and we will see fewer people in hospitals, allowing the NHS to cope.”