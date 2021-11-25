‘Everyone grieves differently, and I’m assisting other bereaved fathers in sharing their feelings,’ says the father of a stillborn child.

‘Everyone grieves differently, and I’m assisting other bereaved fathers in sharing their emotions,’ says the father of a stillborn child.

Ben Moorhouse vowed to help save other babies – and to support their fathers – after the loss of his baby daughter.

Gaynor, Ben Moorhouse’s partner, had a textbook pregnancy.

“Everything was fine, we were told,” Moorhouse, a 38-year-old Halifax resident, says.

However, two weeks before her due date, Gaynor discovered that a heartbeat could no longer be detected during a routine scan.

“The baby died at just under 38 weeks due to an undetected abnormality with the placenta.”

“She could have died a lot sooner,” Ben adds, “but she’d fought as hard as she could.”

Stillbirths continue to be a horrifyingly common occurrence.

According to Sands, over 5,000 babies are stillborn or die within the first month of life in the UK each year, and one in every five pregnancies ends in a miscarriage.

According to reports, rates have decreased over the last decade, but the UK still has a higher rate than many other countries: one in every 200 pregnancies in England will end in miscarriage.

“The nurses gave us leaflets to read, but then we were discharged; we had to go home for the weekend,” Ben explains, “where everything was ready for the baby, the nursery painted, the clothes ironed, everything was ready for our daughter to come home.”

We returned two days later to the hospital, where Gaynor gave birth in the maternity ward, surrounded by crying babies.

“Difficult,” he concludes.

Last week, cricketer Azeem Rafiq told a Parliamentary committee that his Yorkshire club had shown him little compassion after his son was stillborn in 2017.

He claimed that soon after he returned to work, a club boss “literally got me in a room and ripped the shreds off me,” and that his bosses “weren’t really bothered about the fact that I was in training one day and got a phone call to say, there’s no heartbeat.”

Grief is a deeply personal experience, and men, in particular, prefer to process it alone.

Medical attention after a stillbirth understandably focuses on the mother, but this can leave some men feeling left out and bewildered.

Ben’s life had come to an end.

