The mayors of Bourg-Léopold and Houthalen-Helchteren ask the government and the Red Cross to impose a lockdown on the asylum centers of their commune, reports Het Belang van Limburg.

“We are asking to temporarily make them closed centers, because we receive many signals suggesting that residents do not respect social distancing,” said Bourg-Léopold bourgmestre Marleen Kauffmann (CD&V). “Everyone must be equal before the law, both inside and outside the center,” added his counterpart to Houthalen-Helchteren, Alain Yzermans (sp.a). Consultations are scheduled for Wednesday between the two municipalities, the federal agency Fedasil and the Red Cross.

The municipality of Koksijde decided on Monday to lock the asylum center located on its territory for the same reason. The decision was taken without consultation with the Red Cross or Fedasil.

The mayors of Bourg-Léopold and Houthalen-Helchteren do not want to act unilaterally but sound the alarm. “We asked if more stringent measures were going to be taken. We ask to temporarily make it a closed center, for their own safety and that of our citizens. It’s a form of self-protection, but there are still 500 people there. Presumably, the coronavirus is also present, ”says Kauffmann.

“You cannot expect citizens to respect the rules, if in the center, we do otherwise. They imposed rules in the center but if they are not followed, another method is needed, ”adds Yzermans.

Earlier today, before this request from the two Limburg municipalities, the Red Cross said it would not impose a lockdown in closed centers in Flanders where it offers logistical support.

If measures are decided during the consultation on Wednesday, it is likely that they will be extended to other centers in the north of the country.