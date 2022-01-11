Everyone on board, including an infant, survives a medical helicopter crash in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

Everyone on board, including the infant, survived a medical helicopter crash in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

UPPER DARBY, PENNSYLVANIA

Authorities and witnesses said a pilot crash-landed a medical helicopter in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia on Tuesday, avoiding a web of power lines and buildings as the plane fluttered, hit the street, and slid into bushes outside a church.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy M Bernhardt described it as a “miracle” that none of the four people aboard, including an infant patient, suffered life-threatening injuries.

At about 1 p.m., rescue crews rushed to the wreckage near the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in Upper Darby and assisted in the extraction of the pilot, two crew members, and the infant from the plane, according to Bernhardt.

Bernhardt said the baby was taken to the hospital while authorities tried to contact the child’s family.

The plane had taken off from another state.

According to a Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency spokesperson, the plane had mechanical issues during the flight, citing reports from county officials.

A stop sign on the corner was cleaved in half at the crash site, and the helicopter had apparently hit it when it came down.

Just outside the church, the plane was lying on its side, in two pieces.

“What you see behind me is a miracle, an absolute miracle,” Bernhardt said, adding that he wants to shake the pilot’s hand for getting the helicopter down safely.

Joshua James, a witness, said he was driving near the scene with his wife and young son when he noticed the helicopter’s tail swaying back and forth as it came to a stop.

He reversed his vehicle.

“It makes no sense to me,” James said, “that it didn’t hit any of the wires or anything — that it didn’t hit us.”

Jerrell Saunders, 28, was walking from his job as a maintenance worker at a nearby apartment building when he noticed the helicopter “just floating, like real low, like extremely low, like it could land on the building that I work at.”

When he got in his car to go to the hardware store, he noticed the helicopter…

