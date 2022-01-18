Everything is possible from Monday in Covid Scotland, thanks to the relaxation of hospitality restrictions.

As hospitality restrictions ease, Covid Scotland will be able to do everything from Monday.

Following the imposition of limits on crowds, social gatherings, and hospitality before Christmas, the First Minister has announced that a number of restrictions will be lifted beginning Monday.

Scotland’s covid restrictions will be eased further starting next week, according to the First Minister.

The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, confirmed today in the debating chambers at Holyrood that the rules for hospitality venues will be lifted.

This follows the approval of large outdoor gatherings the day before, but with restrictions on indoor crowds and table service.

Sturgeon has now confirmed that a number of restrictions will be lifted as of Monday, January 24th, after figures show that covid cases are decreasing across the board.

However, the new guidance has been issued with caution by the First Minister.

“Of course, we must acknowledge that there are still some uncertainties ahead, and it would be a mistake to disregard all caution,” she said.

“For example, the full impact of returning to work and school after the holiday break will not be visible in the data until later.

So it’s possible that case numbers will rise again in the coming weeks.”

Here’s what’s going to change on Monday, January 24, 2022, as we head down the “downward slope of this wave.”

Although three households’ advice to stay indoors will be lifted, Sturgeon advised Scots to keep gatherings small.

“Even though we will no longer recommend a fixed upper limit on household numbers starting Monday,” she said, “if we all keep gatherings as small as our circumstances allow now – until the end of this month – we will reduce our risks of infection.”

And, of course, we should continue to conduct lateral flow tests prior to meeting with members of other households.”

It was also confirmed that, for the time being, the covid certificate scheme will not be extended due to a decrease in the number of cases.

Nightclubs and late-night venues, on the other hand, will be required to use the scheme, while pubs and restaurants will be required to keep track of and trace information.

