Everything Timo Werner has said about Liverpool transfer after Man Utd admission

Liverpool and Manchester United are amongst the clubs linked with Timo Werner as the RB Leipzig striker continues to drop transfer hints with comments regarding his future plans

Timo Werner has not held back from discussing his future as he is linked with a summer move.

The RB Leipzig striker is in-demand after 21 goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances this term.

He has been tipped to join Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool but dropped a bombshell with his latest comments this week by naming rivals Manchester United as a club he could join for a different challenge.

It is far from the first time Werner has gone to the press to give his verdict on his future as he keeps his options open.

He has openly flirted with Liverpool in recent weeks and had plenty to say regarding the Reds over the years.

Here’s everything Timo Werner has said about a potential Anfield move – although we’re sure there will be plenty more comments to add to the list as the summer window approaches.

Timo Werner appeared to be a big fan of the move team-mate Naby Keita made when he ditched RB Leipzig for Liverpool in 2018.

Two years ago, after Keita completed his move, Werner said: “To become a world class player, I probably have to play at club level for an even better team.

“I want that to be honest.

“Naby Keita has not become world class with us – he may now be with Liverpool.

“In order to become world class, you have to play in the big teams and then play big games like the final or semi-final of the Champions League.”

After becoming a prolific force in the Bundesliga, Werner’s future has again become a topic of conversation.

Nearly two years on from his comments after Keita’s move, the German striker admitted that there is an “exclamation mark” for the Premier League as he hinted at a desire to head to England.

Speaking in February, he said: “When you score 20 goals as a 23-year-old in a season then, of course, there is interest [from other clubs]– that’s clear.

“We are going into many important games. That’s what I want to focus on now.

“I can still contemplate my future later.

“What do you say if a club comes knocking in the next two weeks, a club which is one of the favourites to win the Champions League and makes an incredible offer?

“Most likely every player would think about it.

“I can generally imagine playing abroad one day, although I don’t have any specific club where I want to be.

“I am open for everything. I was over in America for a holiday recently and English football was on all of the time.

“That’s an exclamation mark for the Premier League. But there are also big, famous clubs and it would certainly be fun playing there.”

Just a few weeks after his Premier League comments, Werner branded Liverpool the “best team in the world” after their FIFA Club World Cup win and admitted he is “proud” to be linked with the club.

He said: “I know Liverpool is the best team in the moment in the world.

“When you’re linked with that team it makes me very proud.

“But in case of that, it’s a pleasure but I know at Liverpool there are a lot of good players and I know I have to improve myself to learn much more things to get on this level to play there.”

The manager is vital to any move – and Timo Werner clearly admires Jurgen Klopp.

“Jurgen Klopp is the best coach in the world,” he said at the end of February.

“There is a lot to suggest that my style of play would suit there.”

Werner this week name-dropped Manchester City and Manchester United as he admitted he has plenty to consider when he makes his next move.

“At this time in professional soccer there are two different variations,” he stated.

“The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City . They have a good working team. The teams have also great coaches.

“But this is the question: do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already that hard for each member and you want to be a part of it?

“That’s one point you have to look at.

“The other side are teams which need some big changes, because they just won a few big titles, but they are not able to compete on the highest level anymore.

“For me Manchester United is one of these teams.”