Everything We Spotted in the New Star Wars: The Force Awakens Trailer

So, the new Star Wars teaser has landed on the internet to the delight of everyone (except Gerald, who is trying to avoid spoilers). There is a lot stuffed into that two-minute video, so we thought it was a good idea to start frantically searching for clues about the much anticipated film. Here’s what we found.

We start ourselves off on the desert planet we saw in the first trailer, a planet which according to JJ Abrams is not Tatooine. In the bottom left-hand corner you should also be able to see some sort of vehicle. Maybe it’s the speeder from the first trailer?

Panning left we see the remains of an X-Wing and an Imperial Star Destroyer. Expect that to end up being a LOT of people’s desktop wallpapers for the next couple of months.

If you look very carefully, you can tell that it is the speeder from the first trailer. Or, at the very least, a similar one.

Oh look it’s the charred remains of the now-redeemed Darth Vader, accompanied by a voiceover by Luke Skywalker himself. There’s also a person standing over Vader’s helmet that we can’t see. I’d wager it’s either Luke himself, or possibly one of the Imperials/Sith who retrieved the armour from Endor.

And now a droid that needs no introduction, accompanied by a hooded individual with a mechanical hand. Given the topic of the voice over (Luke talking about how he has the force), I’d guess this is probably not-so-young Skywalker himself.

That’s closely followed by a woman being handed a lightsaber. Again the voice over is a dead giveaway, and I’m pretty sure this is Her Royal Highness Princess Leia.

Whoever Luke is talking to also has the power to field the force. Unfortunately we don’t know who it is.

Another brief look at the X-Wings, and it looks like it’s the same scene we saw in trailer#1.

And here we have Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron looking slightly less serious than last time. He looks like he’s enjoying himself, so the mission must be going well.

Now we have a very brief glimpse of the controversial hilted lightsaber in action. JJ is such a tease.

Oh and it appears that the Imperials are attacking not-Tatooine. They may be going after John Boyega’s Finn, who we know spends some of his time as a stormtrooper. Could this be a ‘retrieve the secret plans’ situation again? Or maybe the Imperials take desertion really seriously?

Of course, the shot everyone has been waiting for: our first proper look at Sith Lord Kylo Ren. We don’t know who plays him/her, but it’s assumed to be Adam Driver of Girls fame.

Well this definitely looks like a new Empire. That probably has something to do with the plot of the film. We get a nice look at the new stormtroopers, a glimpse at a new TIE fighter colour scheme, and a background character that I assume is the leader of the Imperial faction. Who could it be?

Speaking of TIE fighters, here’s a closer look at one of the new models. As you can see it’s black with white fins, almost a reverse colour scheme of the ones in the original trilogy.

Speaking of which, there’s also a second TIE variant in this film, one that looks like it has an armoured cockpit and some red bits. Someone is using it to go nuts on an Imperial hangar for some plot related reason.

Plus look at that stormtrooper flying through the air. That’s a Wilhelm Scream moment if I ever saw one

Then we cut back to John Boyega in stormtrooper armour. Judging from the bloody handprint on his helmet, and the look of horror on his face, this might be where he starts to have doubts about which side he should be on.

I’m getting a very Boba Fett vibe here. This is the ‘Chrome Trooper’ that’s been rumoured for some time, and is apparently played by Game of Thrones’ Gwendolin Christie. We don’t know what role the character will have in the film, but I have a feeling she may be some sort of in-house Imperial bounty hunter.

Hey there little guy! In case you didn’t know, this is BB-8, aka the football droid.

This is one of many close-ups of Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, and unless there’s some editing trickery going on it’s clearly the aftermath of the Imperial attack on not-Tatooine

And if the last shot of the crashed star destroyer wasn’t impressive, this one is. It’s the Millennium Falcon being pursued through the ruins of the dead vessel.

Oh and look who seems to be piloting the TIE fighter. If my earlier theory was correct, it could be that whoever the Chrome Trooper is pursuing has hitched a ride on the Falcon. That sounds about right.

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!

…

I can’t be the only one wondering why Chewie doesn’t have any grey hairs, right?

That’s what I found in the trailer, did I miss anything? Do you have your own theories on what’s going on? Tell me how wrong I am in a comments box.