Evictions restart across England next week as MPs fear ‘wave of homelessness’

Vulnerable people face a “new wave of homelessness” after the evictions ban ends in a week’s time, cross-party MPs have warned.

Twenty-one MPs have written to rough sleeping minister Luke Hall to demand more help for the homeless when the change comes in from August 23.

The Lib Dem and Labour MPs, plus the DUP’s Jim Shannon, demand the government guarantees funding for “at least a year” to any council that needs support to keep rough sleepers sheltered.

They also repeat Crisis’ call for an urgent law to give any homeless person the right to emergency accommodation in the next 12 months, and suspend restrictions on migrants accessing Universal Credit.

And the MPs call for the government to scrap the Vagrancy Act – a 196-year-old law that makes it illegal to “beg or gather alms” in a public place.

Lib Dem leadership candidate Layla Moran, who organised the letter, said: “Ministers were right to listen and take urgent action to end rough sleeping during the pandemic, but this cannot be a temporary measure.

“The Government must do more. It isn’t good enough to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and then allow the rough sleeping pandemic to return.”

Landlords were banned by the government from bringing eviction proceedings against their tenants for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That ban ends next Sunday and evictions can restart from Monday 24 August.

Landlords will have to submit a ‘reactivation notice’ in which they set out information about the tenants’ circumstances, including whether Covid-19 has hit their rent.

But campaigners say even with those notices, “no fault” and rent arrears evictions will still be able to go ahead.

The MPs’ letter says there must be adequate help for those who are thrown back into crisis.

It adds: “We cannot put a cut-off on showing compassion to all those in need at this time. We can’t allow barriers to be erected.

“The evictions deadline on 23 August threatens a new wave of homelessness, and we need to treat all rough sleepers with as much compassion as possible at any time, especially in the present circumstances.”

The National Residential Landlords Association, which pushed for evictions to restart, insisted there would be no surge in people losing their homes.

A survey for the NRLA said 87% of private tenants have paid their rent as normal throughout the pandemic, while another 8% agreed a reduced rent, a rent-free period or some other agreement.

But Shelter pointed to polling which said around 230,000 adult private renters (3%) in England have fallen into arrears since the start of the pandemic.

Chief executive Polly Neate told The Independent: “The eviction ban lifts in England in little over a week and time is running out. With the country plunged into an unprecedented recession, tens of thousands could face the trauma of losing their homes over the autumn and winter.”