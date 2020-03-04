Evil dad who murdered daughter in rage over her ‘partying’ jailed for 20 years

Petrit Lekaj confronted 20-year-old Sabrina over her social life and drug use before stabbing her eight times with a kitchen knife

An evil dad who stabbed his daughter to death then drove around with her body in his car has been jailed.

Petrit Lekaj will serve at least 20 years in prison for the murder of his 20-year-old daughter Sabrina.

The 49-year-old killed Sabrina in a fit of rage as they sat in her car after he decided to confront her about her social life and use of recreational drugs.

After killing his daughter, Lekaj drove around at slow speed for nearly an hour and a half with her body in his car before he was stopped by police.

He admitted taking a 15cm kitchen knife from the house before getting in the car, but insisted he’d only wanted to scare Sabrina.

But a court heard Lekaj became “incensed” and “lost his temper” when Sabrina didn’t react in the way he expected during their conversation, ABC reports .

The killing took place in a suburb of western Adelaide, Australia, last July.

Today Supreme Court Justice Trish Kelly sentenced Lekaj, who is also a convicted heroin dealer, to life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 20 years.

Justice Kelly said the killing was a “catastrophic breach” of the bond between a father and his daughter.

The judge added that it was “ironic” that Lekaj had decided to confront his daughter, a medical student at university. over her drug usage when “you too experimented with illicit drugs”.

The court previously heard that Lekaj got into his car with his daughter to get a takeaway, and that he planned to challenge her about her behaviour.

Defence counsel Ben Sale said: “There was a realisation that the daughter, who was the apple of his eye, had been lying to him, living another life with friends that involves the use of drugs.

“It wasn’t a frenzied attack committed in a moment of provocation but a deliberate decision to get out of the car, back in the car, to continue to stab until she’s dead.”

The 49-year-old’s own run-ins with the law over drugs were detailed in court.

In 1994 he was jailed for dealing heroin, while he was also convicted and fined for possessing cannabis in 2007 and growing it in 2009.